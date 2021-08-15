Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Kewaunee Scientific stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.56. Kewaunee Scientific has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $14.99.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The technology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 2.49%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,273 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.44% of Kewaunee Scientific at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

