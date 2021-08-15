KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Up 7.1% This Week

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, KeyFi has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001111 BTC on exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $1.27 million and $1,338.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00048214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00132595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00154846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,999.48 or 1.00099453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.05 or 0.00877081 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,296.23 or 0.07172918 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,481,431 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

