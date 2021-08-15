Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.63.

A number of research firms have commented on KMP.UN. CIBC upped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian set a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

TSE KMP.UN opened at C$21.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.65. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$15.87 and a 12 month high of C$21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 9.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 29.89%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.