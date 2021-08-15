Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $11,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $5,671,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,860,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.1% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.48 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $158.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

