Kind Ads Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $33.00 (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Kind Ads Token has a total market capitalization of $74,761.32 and $33.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kind Ads Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00059673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.46 or 0.00874270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00109546 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00045040 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Coin Profile

KIND is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kind Ads Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kind Ads Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kind Ads Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.