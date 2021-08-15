Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 727.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860,702 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 565.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,969 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 169.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,194,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,347 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 67.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,627,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,607 shares of company stock worth $1,193,058. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

