Kineko (KKO) Price Up 12.6% This Week

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Kineko has a market cap of $2.68 million and $234,887.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kineko has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000896 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00048119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00134572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00155563 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,067.64 or 1.00052427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.88 or 0.00877171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 6,483,359 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

