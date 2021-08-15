Kingdom Game 4.0 Reaches Market Capitalization of $516,970.31 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $516,970.31 and $1.21 million worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 449.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00048404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00130189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00155064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,012.81 or 0.99963341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.91 or 0.00877507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.68 or 0.07079529 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars.

