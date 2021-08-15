Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Kingsway Financial Services stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17. Kingsway Financial Services has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFS. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,799,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 395,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 262,884 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. 31.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies.

