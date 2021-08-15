Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

KEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. Kirby has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.65.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. Equities analysts predict that Kirby will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kirby by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,419,000 after purchasing an additional 376,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kirby by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,441,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,965,000 after purchasing an additional 126,001 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP grew its stake in Kirby by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,297,000 after purchasing an additional 591,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kirby by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after buying an additional 163,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kirby by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,846,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,277,000 after buying an additional 146,793 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

