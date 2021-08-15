KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Price Tops $30.35 on Exchanges

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $236.26 million and $28.12 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 39.9% against the US dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30.35 or 0.00064355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00135695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00156240 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,108.02 or 0.99889301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.58 or 0.00872726 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.37 or 0.06928227 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

