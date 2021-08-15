Kleros One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.23 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $102.88 million and $3.23 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 612,969,757 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

