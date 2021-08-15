Klever (KLV) Reaches Market Cap of $156.43 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Klever has a total market capitalization of $156.43 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Klever has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00048708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00136601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00154088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,002.43 or 1.00393210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $417.65 or 0.00873476 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.63 or 0.06846535 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

