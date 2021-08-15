Klever Trading 19.7% Higher Over Last Week (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. In the last seven days, Klever has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One Klever coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a market capitalization of $152.79 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00048119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00134572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00155563 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,067.64 or 1.00052427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.88 or 0.00877171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

