Klimatas 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $864.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $9,532.12 and $864.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

