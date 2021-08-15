Klingman & Associates LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,480.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

