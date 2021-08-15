Knekted Market Capitalization Reaches $146,508.10 (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, Knekted has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. Knekted has a total market cap of $146,508.10 and $13.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Knekted coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Knekted alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00057463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00015316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.33 or 0.00865784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00104366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00043932 BTC.

Knekted Profile

Knekted (CRYPTO:KNT) is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Knekted’s official website is knekted.net . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Buying and Selling Knekted

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Knekted Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Knekted and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.