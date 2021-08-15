Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 570,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of Knowles worth $13,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Knowles by 79.1% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 91,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Knowles by 1,675.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Knowles by 44.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 350,670 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Knowles by 8.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,944,000 after purchasing an additional 108,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.70. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.40 million. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

