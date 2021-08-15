Komodo Price Tops $1.17 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002541 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $149.40 million and approximately $16.03 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.83 or 0.00308446 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00152630 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.49 or 0.00151121 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008962 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000181 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000881 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,335,822 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

