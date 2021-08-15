Konomi Network (KONO) Trading Up 10% Over Last 7 Days

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Konomi Network has a market cap of $14.12 million and $2.05 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Konomi Network has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,572,445 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

