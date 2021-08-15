Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Up 86.0% in July

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 578,400 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the July 15th total of 310,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 15.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Koss sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 98,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Koss alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOSS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Koss by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 117,089 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koss during the 1st quarter worth approximately $999,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koss during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Koss during the 1st quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Koss during the 1st quarter worth approximately $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Koss from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $158.90 million, a PE ratio of 373.00 and a beta of -2.67. Koss has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $127.45.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.95%.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.