Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.45 Million

Analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will report $203.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.80 million to $205.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $202.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $831.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $839.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $953.87 million, with estimates ranging from $927.00 million to $975.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 12,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $308,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $86,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,177 shares of company stock worth $4,037,006. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $22.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.75. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

