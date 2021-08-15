KuCoin Shares (KCS) Trading 19.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. One KuCoin Shares coin can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00057072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.87 or 0.00869106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00104300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00043844 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares (KCS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars.

