Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Short Interest Update

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLYCY remained flat at $$8.75 during trading on Friday. Kunlun Energy has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.3222 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

