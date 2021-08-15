Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

Analysts expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.51). Kura Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KURA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.80. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KURA. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 108.3% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 133.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,474,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,480 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,241,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,363,000 after purchasing an additional 621,806 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 169.8% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 732,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 460,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.2% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,635,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,225,000 after purchasing an additional 389,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.