Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.51). Kura Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KURA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.80. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KURA. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 108.3% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 133.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,474,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,480 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,241,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,363,000 after purchasing an additional 621,806 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 169.8% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 732,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 460,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.2% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,635,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,225,000 after purchasing an additional 389,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

