Kuverit Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Kuverit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kuverit has a market cap of $474,209.76 and approximately $54.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kuverit alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00057303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.81 or 0.00867990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00104170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044020 BTC.

About Kuverit

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,417,841,382 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuverit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuverit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.