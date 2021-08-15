Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 1,906.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 350,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,257 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $13,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 21.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 544,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $25,575,802.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,260 shares of company stock worth $21,178,609 in the last three months. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $53.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.49. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

