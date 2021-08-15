Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 1,906.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $13,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 21.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 544,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575,802.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,260 shares of company stock worth $21,178,609 in the last three months. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of KYMR opened at $53.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -35.49. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

