LABS Group (LABS) Achieves Market Cap of $18.88 Million

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded up 53.1% against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $18.88 million and $1.79 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00048914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00132754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $72.93 or 0.00155951 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,783.39 or 1.00040029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.26 or 0.00876765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.04 or 0.06956344 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,039,076,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

