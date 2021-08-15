Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

A number of research firms have commented on LADR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

LADR opened at $11.33 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 94.42 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 100.81, a current ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

In related news, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $91,532.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,401.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 609,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

