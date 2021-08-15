Lambda (LAMB) Price Up 0.6% This Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Lambda has a market capitalization of $28.79 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lambda has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00057814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.56 or 0.00867781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00104580 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00043763 BTC.

About Lambda

LAMB is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,448,992,290 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

