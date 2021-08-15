Lanceria 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $724,778.00 (LANC)

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded 57.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Lanceria coin can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lanceria has traded up 269% against the U.S. dollar. Lanceria has a total market cap of $7.63 million and $724,778.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00048790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00129767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00154376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,314.45 or 1.00088811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.39 or 0.00878238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.59 or 0.07067970 BTC.

Lanceria Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 258,411,338 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Buying and Selling Lanceria

