Landbox 24 Hour Volume Reaches $965,946.00 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Landbox has a market cap of $755,291.96 and approximately $965,946.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00047879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00132360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.99 or 0.00153976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,945.46 or 0.99660341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.60 or 0.00875451 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.17 or 0.07099845 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

