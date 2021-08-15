Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) vs. Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Critical Survey

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) and Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 31.49% 17.02% 1.79% Chino Commercial Bancorp 23.80% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Landmark Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.2% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $66.61 million 1.97 $19.49 million N/A N/A Chino Commercial Bancorp $11.93 million 2.99 $2.63 million N/A N/A

Landmark Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Summary

Landmark Bancorp beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services. It has 30 branch offices in 24 communities across the state of Kansas. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile

Chino Commercial Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in holding the stock of the Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. and of other subsidiaries it may acquire or establish. Chino Commercial Bank was founded on December 8, 1999, while Chino Commercial Bancorp was incorporated on March 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Chino, CA.

