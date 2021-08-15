Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Short Interest Update

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Shares of LSDAF opened at $137.58 on Friday. Lassonde Industries has a one year low of $106.88 and a one year high of $151.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.30.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.