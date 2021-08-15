Lattice Token Hits Market Capitalization of $37.29 Million (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last week, Lattice Token has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lattice Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lattice Token has a total market capitalization of $37.29 million and approximately $729,278.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00047952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00131397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.19 or 0.00154577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,026.61 or 0.99944599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.97 or 0.00879375 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.79 or 0.07069794 BTC.

About Lattice Token

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange

Buying and Selling Lattice Token

