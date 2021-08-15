LCMS Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (LCMS)

LCMS (CURRENCY:LCMS) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. LCMS has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $368,475.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCMS coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LCMS has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00048845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00134365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00155528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,067.33 or 0.99999860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.27 or 0.00871663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.81 or 0.06902472 BTC.

LCMS Profile

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin

Buying and Selling LCMS

