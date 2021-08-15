Lead Wallet Market Cap Reaches $2.46 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $1.06 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00049090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00131092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00155364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,565.18 or 0.99923496 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.67 or 0.00876962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.59 or 0.06960380 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

