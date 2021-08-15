Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Update

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Leading Edge Materials stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Leading Edge Materials has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that comprises four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

