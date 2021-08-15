Ledyard National Bank Buys 3,743 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned about 0.06% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHO opened at $57.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.72. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $57.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

