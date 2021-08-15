Ledyard National Bank Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,891 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,201,000 after buying an additional 1,237,135 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,234,000 after purchasing an additional 911,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 688,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,274,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $106.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

