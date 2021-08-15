Ledyard National Bank Grows Holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank owned about 0.54% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period.

Shares of FAN opened at $21.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

