Ledyard National Bank Raises Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank owned 0.05% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.15.

