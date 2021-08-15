Ledyard National Bank Sells 750 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

DHR opened at $315.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $192.51 and a 1-year high of $315.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,031 shares of company stock worth $16,563,181. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

