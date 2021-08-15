Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $91.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

