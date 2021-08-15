Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,528,000 after buying an additional 597,651 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,180,000 after buying an additional 1,025,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,967,000 after buying an additional 187,776 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,648,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,232,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,412,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,362,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on VMC shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $189.79 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $119.28 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.42.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.