Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 2,335 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of USB opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01. The firm has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.