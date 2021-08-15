Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stake Lessened by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,590,000 after acquiring an additional 910,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,687,000 after acquiring an additional 125,035 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after acquiring an additional 672,327 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 65.5% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after acquiring an additional 752,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

LEG stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

LEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

