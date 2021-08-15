Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

LGRVF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Legrand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRVF opened at $106.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.18. Legrand has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $107.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.28.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

