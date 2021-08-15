Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

LGRVF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Legrand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Legrand alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRVF opened at $106.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.18. Legrand has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $107.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.28.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.