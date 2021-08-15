Lendefi (LDFI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $159,276.00

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last week, Lendefi has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Lendefi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000534 BTC on exchanges. Lendefi has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $159,276.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00048959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.96 or 0.00134308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.39 or 0.00154120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,387.77 or 0.99513180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.83 or 0.00873227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,278.52 or 0.06884823 BTC.

About Lendefi

Lendefi launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,397,410 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lendefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

